Peter Grant to be appointed as Alloa Athletic manager

Peter Grant left his role with Scotland earlier this year. SNS

Peter Grant will be named as Alloa Athletic's new manager, STV News can reveal.

Grant, who made his name as a player at Celtic, succeeds Jim Goodwin, who left the Indodrill Stadium to become the new manager of St Mirren.

The 53-year-old was part of Alex McLeish's Scotland coaching staff who were sacked earlier this year following an embarrassing start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The former midfielder has previously managed Norwich City and was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham for a short spell.

Alloa, who defied the odds by preserving their Championship status, get their new campaign underway next week with the visit of Elgin City in the League cup.