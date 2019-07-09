Ojo scores debut goal as Rangers thrash St Joseph's 4-0
Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Ojo and Jordan Jones who helped secure the win.
Sheyi Ojo scored a debut goal as Rangers thrashed St Joseph's 4-0 in their Europa League opener.
Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Ojo and Jordan Jones who helped bring a healthy advantage back to Ibrox.
Ryan Jack opened the scoring at the start of the second-half with a smart finish.
Rangers scored another when on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ojo hit a curling shot into the back of the net.
The Glasgow outfit then went three ahead from a Borna Barisic free-kick with Connor Goldson making sure from the follow-up.
Alfredo Morelos, who started the game as a substitute, came off the bench to complete the rout with a header.