Ojo scores debut goal as Rangers thrash St Joseph's 4-0

Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Ojo and Jordan Jones who helped secure the win.

Sheyi Ojo: He made it 2-0.

Sheyi Ojo scored a debut goal as Rangers thrashed St Joseph's 4-0 in their Europa League opener.

Steven Gerrard handed debuts to Ojo and Jordan Jones who helped bring a healthy advantage back to Ibrox.

Ryan Jack opened the scoring at the start of the second-half with a smart finish.

Connor Goldson: Rangers won 4-0.

Rangers scored another when on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ojo hit a curling shot into the back of the net.

The Glasgow outfit then went three ahead from a Borna Barisic free-kick with Connor Goldson making sure from the follow-up.

Alfredo Morelos, who started the game as a substitute, came off the bench to complete the rout with a header.