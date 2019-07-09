Celtic come from behind to beat Sarajevo 3-1 in qualifier

The Scottish champions secured a 3-1 win in their Champions League first qualifying clash.

Celtic: They came from behind to win 3-1.

Celtic came from behind to beat Sarajevo 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round clash.

Mirko Oremus opened the scoring for the home side at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium after 29 mionutes following a corner.

Behind: Sarajevo made it 1-0.

Celtic were soon back level through a stunning strike from 20-year-old Mikey Johnston six minutes later.

French striker Odsonne Edouard then put the Scottish champions ahead on the 51st minute before substitute Scott Sinclair added a third.