Rangers will have first option to re-sign Ryan Kent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will decide the winger’s future ahead of the new campaign.

Rangers: Winger Ryan Kent. SNS

Rangers have been given first option to re-sign Ryan Kent - if Liverpool decide to let the winger leave on loan, STV Sport has learned.

Kent is currently back at the Merseyside club for pre-season, with boss Jurgen Klopp keen to take a look at the 22-year-old.

Kent is scheduled to fly out to the USA next week for Liverpool's pre-season tour.

The winger made 43 appearances for Steven Gerrard's side last season, scoring six goals, and won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Following Rangers' 4-0 win over St Joseph's in the first leg of their opening Europa League qualifier on Tuesday, Gerrard revealed he is closing in on signing another defender - who would be the club's eighth summer addition.

