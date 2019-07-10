Rangers set to sign £4m Sweden defender Fillip Helander
Ibrox club on verge of agreeing a deal with the 26-year-old centre-back's club Bologna.
Sweden defender Fillip Helander is set to become Rangers' eighth summer signing.
The Ibrox club are on the verge of agreeing a £4m deal with Italian side Bolonga for Helander.
STV understands the finer details of the move are being thrashed out between the two club, with Helander expected to undergo a medical.
The 26-year-old, who has ten caps for Sweden, made 22 appearances for Bologna last season.
The centre-back began his career in his home country with Malmo before joining Italian side Hellas Verona in 2015.
Helander was part of the Sweden squad that made the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.