Rangers set to sign £4m Sweden defender Fillip Helander

Ibrox club on verge of agreeing a deal with the 26-year-old centre-back's club Bologna.

Fillip Helander has ten caps for Sweden. Getty

Sweden defender Fillip Helander is set to become Rangers' eighth summer signing.

The Ibrox club are on the verge of agreeing a £4m deal with Italian side Bolonga for Helander.

STV understands the finer details of the move are being thrashed out between the two club, with Helander expected to undergo a medical.

The 26-year-old, who has ten caps for Sweden, made 22 appearances for Bologna last season.

The centre-back began his career in his home country with Malmo before joining Italian side Hellas Verona in 2015.

Helander was part of the Sweden squad that made the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.