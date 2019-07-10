New Alloa manager Peter Grant has 'no regrets' over Scotland role

The former Scotland assistant manager says his only disappointment was that it ended so quickly.

Grant: Confirmed as Alloa manager on Wednesday. SNS

New Alloa boss Peter Grant says he has 'no regrets' about his short-lived role as Scotland assistant manager.

The former Celtic midfielder says his only disappointment was that it ended too early.

Grant was confirmed as the new manager at Recreation Park on Wednesday after a four-hour meeting with chairman Mike Mulraney.

The 53-year-old lasted just over a year as number two to former Scotland manager Alex McLeish but despite this he still seen it as a great honour to be involved.

He said: "I loved it, when you are growing up the national team is the epitome and as a player was always a great honour to be selected at any level.

"I really enjoyed it, only disappointed it ended so quickly, but don't regret one bit of it."

But Grant, who won two full caps as a player, believes the SFA's decision to sack McLeish was hasty.

"You always think that when it is you losing your job, but a decision was made and that's no problem, you have to live with it.

"You have got to get on with it, I am not going to mump and moan about it. You will make right decisions and you will make wrong decisions throughout your life and you have to abide by them.

"I know we gave everything we had, there was no stone left unturned to do everything we could in difficult situations."

The former Norwich manager, who played for Celtic for 15 years in the 80s and 90s, decided to take on the Alloa role after being won over by club chairman Mulraney.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted (to be the new Alloa manager) the fact is that it is down to the chairman that I am here and nothing else.

"I think the most important thing when I spoke to him was that he was brought up an Alloa supporter.

"We want to do as well as previous managers have done, the last four or five managers here have been excellent.

