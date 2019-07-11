Derek McInnes signs new three-year deal with Aberdeen

McInnes and assistant manager Tony Docherty have agreed to remain at Pittodrie until 2022.

Derek McInnes: Delighted to sign new deal. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

Aberdeen finished fourth last season and will kick-off their Europa League campaign.

McInnes said: "I am delighted we have been able to agree new contracts with the club.

"The staff, players and I are committed to trying to deliver success and build upon all we have achieved in the past six years.

"With the opening of our new training campus at Kingsford on the horizon I am excited about the prospect of training professionally in a modern facility, something which should be in keeping with the ambitious club we are.

"It's no secret that I love working for this club and I will strive to continue to try and create those special moments for our supporters. Working closely together I believe this is possible.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the chairman and the board who deserve great credit for their backing this summer as we look to re-build a competitive team."