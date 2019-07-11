Aberdeen start off European campaign with 2-1 home win

The Dons were playing Finnish side RoPs in their season opener at Pittodrie.

Goal: McGinn fires Aberdeen in front. SNS

Aberdeen have kicked off their season with Europa League victory over Finnish side RoPs, but a late away goal for the visitors leaves the tie on a knife-edge.

Niall McGinn opened the scoring just before half-time to put the Dons 1-0 up in the first leg qualifier played at Pittodrie.

Derek McIness, who just signed a new long-term deal, started with a familiar line-up that included goalkeeper Joe Lewis in his fist game since being named as new club captain.

The Englishman replaced Graham Shinnie in the role after the midfielder signed for Derby County in the English Championship.

Last season's top performers including Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin and Lewis Ferguson all returned to the team.

And it was English striker Cosgrove who doubled the lead three minutes into the second-half.

Despite a dominant display for the hosts, who will be kicking themselves they never increased their lead, the Finnish side then kept their hopes alive with a vital away goal in the third minute of injury time.