Rangers star Joe Aribo brushes off criticism from ex-boss

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer said the 22-year-old won't benefit from moving to Scotland.

Joe Aribo is aiming to impress at Rangers. SNS

Joe Aribo has brushed aside Lee Bowyer's claim that a move to Rangers won't benefit the 22-year-old's career.

The midfielder's decision to quit England for Scotland irked his former Charlton manager, but Aribo believes he'll develop by playing his football at Ibrox.

"I don't really think about that," he said. "I have just come here to play my football and do what I need to do to show how good I am.

"I knew the size of the club and what I was getting myself into. I am just glad I managed to get it over the line."

Aribo said his move to Glasgow was heavily influenced by Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

"I was speaking to him and I just got a feel of what he was like as a person and that was something that pushed me towards Rangers.

"It was a very big factor. You know what he's done in the game. I just felt comfortable with him and I just thought it was a no-brainer. That was just after the play-off final."

The summer signing revealed he has studied the games of Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira after being likened to the midfield pair.

He said: "Over the past few years I have heard a lot of comparisons, some people have said Yaya Toure, some people have said Vieira, so I have been looking a lot at their game and what they do on the pitch.

"I saw some stuff in the papers and ex-managers have said it.

"It makes me very happy, they are both very good players and I would love to play even a little bit like them.

"It's vital to study, you need to see what they were doing on the pitch and it will eventually help you improve."