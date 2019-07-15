Levein in market for midfielder but rules out Morrison move

The Hearts boss said the club are seeking a second opinion on Peter Haring's injury.

Craig Levein has revealed he is still targeting the signing of a midfielder to strengthen his Hearts squad.

The Tynecastle side had been dealt a blow before the season started with news that Peter Haring is facing an unknown period of time on the sidelines with an injury to his groin.

Though his squad has an otherwise clean bill of health, Levein is still in the market to increase his options in the middle of the park.

"I will bring in another midfielder," he said. "How vital is it? It's not so vital that I need to do it before tomorrow night.

"I'm going to take a little bit of time and make sure we get the right person. But I will bring another midfield player in."

But despite reports linking Hearts with a move for former Scotland international James Morrison, Levein gave a clear "no" when asked if was poised to sign the player.

Levein also confirmed Haring will consult another specialist to get to the bottom of the problem that has caused him to miss pre-season.

"We've had one opinion and we're waiting on a second one," he said. "We're pretty sure that we know what the problem is but we want to be certain."

Walker can thrive now he is 'back home'

Levein saw his side kick off the new campaign with a 1-1 draw against Dundee United in the Betfred Cup on Friday with new signings Jamie Walker and Conor Washington in the side.

The manager said he was impressed with both and has high hopes for Walker after the player returned to the club following 18 months with Wigan Athletic.

Walker's move south came after he was the subject of repeated bids from Rangers and Levein believes after a difficult time the player can enjoy himself in a familiar setting.

"Jamie's obviously recovering from an operation that he had so he's not quite back to his best yet but I thought he was very good," he said.

"He went away down to Wigan and before that there was talk of him going to Rangers and it was a bit of a circus, the whole thing.

"I think he's just glad to be back home. He's an Edinburgh boy, he's been at Hearts for a long, long time.

"I think coming back is somewhat of a relief to him.

"He knows this club, he knows the supporters, he knows what he needs to do to get them onside. And he's done himself no harm with his performance the other night."

