  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland U19s 'can reap benefits of hosting Euros'

STV

The national team kick off their European Championships in Paisley on Tuesday.

Scotland Women's Under 19 head coach Pauline Hamill has said hosting this summer's European Championships will provide a priceless experience for her players as they move forward.

The young Scots face France in Paisley tomorrow in their first match in the tournament and are hoping they can capitalise on the raised profile of the game following the senior team's performances at the Women's World Cup last month.

Hamill said there is real excitement about hosting the tournament and being up against elite sides from across the continent to learn from competing at the highest level.

"It's fantastic," she said. "When you look at these young players getting the chance to play in a home tournament against the best teams in Europe and the world, I'm not sure that there's anything better for a young player.

"For us, as a nation, to be able to host is superb.

"I think you have to have perspective. they've trained really hard, the group are really improving.

"We want them to take their development and improvement into the tournament and just play the best they can play in each match."

After facing France, who have won the tournament four times, Scotland face Norway and Netherlands. Hamill believes each game will be a tough test but one to relish.

"Every game is huge because they are almost equal opposition in terms of the level of opponent," she said.

"For us, we focus very much on ourselves because we want to maximise what we can do.

"France are excellent. that game is going to be so tough and we know that. However, we have to give our players the best chance to be successful on the pitch. That's what we'll do."

With high calibre opposition in every game, Hamill didn't make any predictions about the team's chances but said development and hitting a level of performance were the important things to take from the games.

"It's absolutely managing expectations and I think that's key," she said. "We're in a competition with five of probably the seven best teams in the world. For our players that's an amazing thing to experience.

"But having said that, we want to show that we can compete. We have aspirations to do well in terms of our performances. 

"That's our focus, to focus on us and what we can do, while recognising the tough opponents we're playing against."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.