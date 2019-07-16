Livingston complete signing of defender Ibrahima Savane

The Guinean left-back was on trial with the Premiership club.

Savane impressed as a trialist. SNS Group

Livingston have announced the signing of defender Ibrahima Savane on a two-year deal.

The Guinean left-back was a free agent after leaving French Championnat National side Breziers this summer and impressed while on trial with Gary Holt's side.

Holt told Livingston's official website: "Davie [Martindale] and myself have been working with various agents across Europe this summer trying to identify players that are 1. within our financial structure and 2. have the ability to play in the Scottish Premiership,

"Ibrahima is one of the players that has ticked both those boxes. He's a talented footballer who has played Ligue 2 in France, which is a very good standard.

"Ibrahima came in and trained with the squad over the last week or so and played around 75 minutes against Alloa Athletic last Tuesday.

"By all accounts he did well and we think he will adapt to Scottish football fairly quickly and be an asset to the team going forward."

