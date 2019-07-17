Kilmarnock's new manager 'can't wait' for Rugby Park debut

Angelo Alessio will be in the Rugby Park dugout for the first time on Thursday night.

Alessio: Can't wait for Rugby Park debut. SNS

Angelo Alessio says he can't wait to make his first appearance in the Rugby Park dugout.

The new Kilmarnock manager was speaking ahead of their game against Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League first round qualifier.

The Premiership club side go into the match with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Wales and Alessio is excited about getting the chance to finish the tie in Ayrshire.

The former Italy and Juventus number two said: "I can't wait for it because it's the first home match for me and it's a real chance to say hello to the fans and the support, for me it's a great opportunity.

"I think tomorrow will be a great atmosphere and I want to listen to the noise and the passion of my fans because the supporters of Killie are known as very noisy."

Late goals from Eamonn Brophy and Stuart Findlay cancelled out Greg Taylor's own goal in Wales to salvage the win for Killie but Alessio expects his side to have improved since then.

He said: "At this point of the season our training sessions are precious - this week we have trained a lot and I expect a good performance for tomorrow.

"I think it is important to have the same attitude and approach to the game [as last week] we expect a similar type of game - we have a great respect for the opposition, at the same time their system is possible to change - but they will approach their game with the same attitude"

Despite a positive result in Rhyl, Alessio, who replaced Scotland manager Steve Clarke in the Rugby Park hot seat, says there is still a job to be done.

He said: "These players could never be complacent because we have to complete the work tomorrow and I don't think there is a reason to be complacent tomorrow."

An aggregate win for Kilmarnock would book them a meeting with Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

