Gerrard expects Rangers departures as he eyes ideal squad size

Steven Gerrard has said he's not done with the fine tuning of his Rangers squad this summer with some players expected to leave the club before the league kicks off.

Rangers have been busy already this summer, with eight players joining the first team squad and seven leaving either permanently or on loan. Gerrard still sees his squad as being "bloated" and expects some of those who are surplus to requirements to head through the exit door.

"I think I've gone on record before to say we will look to move some people on," Gerrard said. "It is a bit big and bloated.

"Hopefully as the window goes on then players who are not going to be in the picture will find opportunities for themselves to go and play.

"If they don't then there's nothing really that I can do about that."

The manager has identified the size of group he wants to work with that can give him options but keep everyone involved as he looks to win silverware this season.

"I want a group of probably 23 or 24 players that are all fighting for 11 jerseys and hopefully that will help us in the long run," he said.

"We want strong players in every position and we want two players in every position fighting for the one jersey to bring out the best form in the players collectively and for themselves."

Two players did move out of the club on Wednesday with Eduardo Herrera extending his loan at Necaxa by another six months, while striker Ryan Hardie joined Blackpool.