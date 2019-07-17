  • STV
Hibernian announce signing of midfielder Josh Vela

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The 25-year-old arrives at Easter Road after 17 years with Bolton Wanderers.

Josh Vela has become Hibs' latest signing.
Josh Vela has become Hibs' latest signing. Getty Images

Hibs have made their seventh signing of the summer, snapping up former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Vela.

Vela has signed a three-year deal at Easter Road and could play a key role as Paul Heckingbottom looks to push the side on this season.

The head coach says he has signed an "all rounder" for the heart of the team.

"He will add energy and a competitive edge to our midfield," Heckingbottom told Hibs' official website.

"Josh is an all-round midfielder with the athleticism to support attacks and play on the front foot, helping us win the ball back.

"He was worth the wait and I'm glad we were patient in order to land him."

Vela had been at Bolton from the age of seven and when choosing a new side after playing over 180 times for Wanderers, he said that Hibs' efforts to lure him north had been decisive.

"Hibernian were persistent when I had offers from other teams and that played a big part in me coming here," he said.

"Every player wants to feel wanted and I was really impressed with everything that I heard, then what I saw when I came for a look myself.

"The manager went into real detail about he wants from me - as a person and tactically - and I feel like I can help him achieve what he wants to do with the club.

"It's exciting, to be honest. It's a new challenge for me after spending so long at one club, in a new environment and I'm just looking forward to getting started with the rest of the boys."

