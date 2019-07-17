Lewis Morgan starts for Celtic against FK Sarajevo

Neil Lennon has made just one change to the team that won in Bosnia last week.

Lewis Morgan (right) is in the starting line-up. SNS Group

Lewis Morgan will start for Celtic against Sarajevo after Neil Lennon made one forced change to the side that won 3-1 in Bosnia last week.

Mikey Johnston misses the match through injury giving Morgan the opportunity to come into the side for the second leg of the Champions League first round qualifier.

Scott Bain is in goals with Kristoffer Ajer filling in at right back. Nir Bitton and Jozo Simunovic play in the centre of defence with Boli Bolingoli at left back.

Captain Scott Brown and Callum McGregor anchor the midfield with Morgan, Ryan Christie and James Forrest playing behind striker Odsonne Edouard.

Craig Gordon, Christopher Jullien, Anthony Ralston, Johnny Hayes, Scott Sinclair, Ewan Henderson and Leigh Griffiths are on the bench.