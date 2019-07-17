Celtic hope to make new signing in 'next few days'

Neil Lennon was delighted with his side's showing in the win over Sarajevo.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6060482289001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said that he could be set to add to his squad ahead of the Champions League second qualifying round.

After seeing off FK Sarajevo with a 2-1 home win to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory, Lennon said that a new face could join his squad within days.

Asked if he was close to any new additions, he said "I think so, yes. We'll have something in the next few days, hopefully."

Celtic have prioritised the right back position after the departure of Mikael Lustig but Lennon wouldn't be drawn on whether his next signing would be to fill that key area in the team.

"It might be [a right back]," he joked. "It might be a left winger. Or a centre forward

"Right back is a priority but there are other positions. Midfield and one or two other areas in the attacking sense as well but you don't want to overcook it either.

"We want to bring an addition of quality to what we already have. The boys are doing a brilliant job at the minute but could do with a little bit of help and strength in depth."

Reflecting on the win over Sarajevo, Lennon said he was impressed by how his team performed so early in the season against opposition he thought were trickier than many expected.

"I'm delighted," he said. "An excellent performance against a very good side so early in the competition.

"You could see they were a week fitter than us as well.

"I thought we played excellently. My only bugbear is conceding the goal when we were in total control of the game and the tie.

"But Callum [McGregor] has come up with a brilliant tie to win the game and he was outstanding. Him and Scott Brown in the midfield were outstanding.

"I'm absolutely delighted with what the players are giving me at the minute. That was a tough tie to negotiate."











