Bolingoli says he'll improve defensive game at Celtic

The left back says Neil Lennon's tactics are perfect for his attacking game.

Bolingoli played his part as Celtic defeated Sarajevo. SNS Group

Celtic's new recruit Boli Bolingoli has said he will improve under Neil Lennon after making his competitive debut at Celtic Park in the 2-1 win over FK Sarajevo.

The left back's attacking qualities were on display as the Scottish champions moved into the second qualifying round but a slack pass led to the visitor's goal.

Bolingoli said he knows he still has work to do on the defensive side of his game but said he will become a more rounded player in time.

"I'm still learning," he said. "In my youth I was always an offensive player and I'm still learning the defensive parts. I know that I still need to progress defensively.

"I know I have to do better. I'm a left back so the first thing is defending and my offensive qualities I have already but I have to become a better defensive player."

Lennon said after the match that the former Rapid Vienna player might need to temper his attacking instincts but that he was an exciting prospect supporting the forward players.

Bolingoli agreed but said that Celtic's style would suit him and play to his natural strengths.

"I'm still adapting and hopefully I can become a bigger player here," he said.

"I think the tactics are perfect for me. I'm an offensive player and Celtic always play offensive and like to have the ball.

"I think in the future it will be better than this game."