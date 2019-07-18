Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson signs new contract

Robinson and assistant Keith Lasley have agreed deals until 2022 with the Steelmen.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson and assistant Keith Lasley have signed new two-year deals with the Fir Park club.

The management duo's previous contracts were due to expire next summer, but they have now agreed to extend their stay until at least 2022.

Robinson took charge of the Steelmen in March 2017, with Lasley joining him in the dugout a couple of months later when the ex-Motherwell midfielder decided to hang up his boots.

The Northern Irish manager led the Lanarkshire side to both domestic cup finals in his first full season in charge, but lost out to treble winners Celtic on both occasions.

Motherwell finished eighth last season in the Premiership.

"I'm delighted to have committed my future to the club," said Robinson.

"The club have been very good with me and we all feel we can keep pushing the club forward.

"We work within certain parameters, but we feel we have had relative success in achieving our goals. I'm delighted to be staying."

Assistant manager Lasley added: "I'm obviously very happy to be continuing with the club. I've had a long association with Motherwell and I'm delighted to be able to continue working here.

"I've learned a lot with the manager as I continue my development as a coach, and I'm grateful for the opportunity."