Simunovic banned for first two league games of season

The Celtic defender was sent off in a friendly against St Gallen earlier this month..

Simunovic will miss two games. SNS Group

Celtic will be without defender Jozo Simunovic for the first two league games of the season after the defender's red card against St Gallen.

Simunovic was shown a red card for a challenge on Boris Babic in the friendly on July 2 and the Swiss FA's disciplinary department has passed on the suspension to the Scottish FA.

That rules the 24-year-old out of the first two matches of the Premiership season, when the champions play St Johnstone and then Motherwell.

The red card, given for a high boot, was shown after consulting VAR and after the match Celtic manager Neil Lennon said the club would accept the suspension if it was applied.

"I don't know what the situation I'm not too sure, Lennon said at the time. "We'll cross that bridge if we come to it.

"Certainly, since I've come back to the club, Jozo has been very, very good. He's been great.

"I'm not sure how much contact there really was, so it seemed a bit harsh in a pre-season friendly.

"What did I think of VAR? Some go for you - we got the penalty from it, and I thought it was a penalty.

"But it is in the laws of the game, it is the referee's interpretation, so you have to accept it and get on with it."