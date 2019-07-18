Rangers and Dons progress but Kilmarnock crash out of Europe

Two of the Scottish representatives won their Europa League qualifying ties.

Alfredo Morelos scored a hat-trick for Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers 6-0 St Joseph's

Rangers already had one foot in the second round after a 4-0 win in Gibraltar last week and they picked up where they left off at Ibrox.

Joe Aribo scored after just three minutes, finishing neatly after a threaded pass from Greg Docherty.

The hosts dominated play but had to wait until just before half-time to double their lead. Alfredo Morelos opened his account for the season.

The goal came from a Jake Hastie corner that was flicked on by Connor Goldson with Morelos meeting the ball at the far post.

In the second half, Morelos added to his tally. He netted a 57th minute penalty before completing his hat-trick in style by back-heeling Docherty's cross into the net.

Jermain Defoe replaced the Colombian and wasted no time in getting off the mark, flicking the ball home from a Matt Polster cross.

And Defoe wrapped up the scoring four minutes from time, finishing off a pass from Greg Stewart.

Rangers will face Progres Neiderkorn in the next round.

Kilmarnock 0-2 Connah's Quay Nomads

Nomads shocked Killie at Rugby Park. SNS Group

Kilmarnock crashed out of Europa League qualifying as they let a first-leg lead slip to lose to Connah's Quay Nomads.

Killie held a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Wales and were favourites to progress but Angelo Alessio's side were stunned by the visitors.

A goalless first half kept the hosts in the driving seat but after 50 minutes Ryan Wignall found himself unmarked and fired past Jamie MacDonald.The goal levelled the aggregate score at 2-2 but Kilmarnock were still set to go through on away goals.

Disaster struck with ten minutes to go. Stuart Findlay fouled Jamie Insall in the box and was sent off with Callum Morris stepping up to score from the spot.

Nomads goalscorer Wignall was sent off minutes later but Kilmarnock couldn't find the goal they needed to force extra time and the visitors progress to play Partizan Belgrade.

RoPS 1-2 Aberdeen (Aberdeen win 4-2 on aggregate)

Lewis Ferguson scored a late winner. SNS Group

In Thursday's early kick-off, Aberdeen secured passage to the second round with a 2-1 win in Finland.

Having scored a vital away goal in the dying seconds of the game at Pittodrie last week, RoPS stunned the Dons with an early goal on their own patch.

Almost straight from kick-off Tarik Kada held off Scott McKenna before finring in a shot and it deflected off Ash Taylor and past Jow Lewis to put the Finns ahead on aggregate.

Aberdeen recovered from the setback and were level after 27 minutes when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Lewis Ferguson. Sam Cosgrove took responsibility from the spot and put his side level on the night and in front on the tie.

Derek McInnes' side then put the result beyond all doubt on 90 minutes when Ferguson scored to hand his side a 4-2 aggregate win.

McInnes told the BBC: "We lose a goal with 30 seconds to go at Pittodrie and we lose a goal with 30 seconds gone tonight but there was so much to enjoy in between.

"It's another wee test for the team 0 who is going to give us the composure and the wherewithal to deal with the game? For everyone else there's the natural feeling that 'Oh no, this is going to be a disaster'.

"Players have to deal with those mental battles and from kick-off, we absolutely controlled the game."

Aberdeen will play Chikhura Sachkhere in the second qualifying round.