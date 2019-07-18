  • STV
Gerrard: Rangers 'reluctantly' let Candeias explore exit

STV

The Portuguese winger has been allowed to speak to a Turkish club.

Gerrard watched his side cruise past St Joseph's.
SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Rangers have granted Daniel Candeias permission to speak to a Turkish club about a move but says he wants the winger to stay at Ibrox.

The Portuguese winger has been a prominent player at Rangers but was left out of the squad for the Europa League first qualifying round as the manager sought to juggle a large squad and meet the squad requirements.

After seeing his team beat St Joseph's 6-0 at Ibrox to record a 10-0 aggregate win and set up a tie against Progres Neiderkorn, Gerrard revealed that Turkish club Genclerberligi had made an approach and Candeias had asked to hold talks with them.

The Rangers boss said he didn't want to lose the player but that his gut feeling was that Candeias would be moving on.

"I had a conversation on Wednesday with Daniel and he said he wanted to go and speak to a team in Turkey," he said. "We've had an approach and we had a real adult conversation.

"I said I wanted him to stay and fight for the shirt and be part of the squad but he said he wants to go and explore the situation in Turkey so we reluctantly but respectfully granted him permission.

"He's a good man and been a good servant so he's going to speak to the club in Turkey and we'll see how that one develops.

"I have to respect Daniel and keep a lot of the conversation private but it boils down to him wanting to be a regular starter as in every single game.

"At his age he doesn't want to be part of the squad and fight for the shirt without any guarantees so we have to respect his decision but it was Daniel's decision to explore this interest.

"Myself and Mark Allen sat in front of him and echoed that we'd like him to stay so we'll see how it develops in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"My gut feeling is that he wants to move on. The financial side of it isn't my business but since I've walked in the door I only want people who are prepared to fight for the shirt and nobody is guaranteed to start.

"I want people prepared to fight tooth and nail to be part of the XI. Daniel's not the best sub and I understand because I wanted to play ever game as a player.

"But I made it quite clear I wanted him to stay but respected his decision and I'll never stand in anyone's way if they want to speak to another team."

Reflecting on his side's 6-0 win, Grerrard said that it was a slow start from a team that had nine changes from the side that won the first leg 4-0.

"The first half was quite boring, slow and predictable but the second half was really entertaining and much better," he said. "Certain people in the starting 11 were quite nervous and tentative and went for the safe option but we were a lot more positive in the second half and entertained the fans."

