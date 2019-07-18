Alessio says 'I'm sorry' after Kilmarnock's shock defeat

The Rugby Park side were knocked out of Europe by Connah's Quay Nomads.

Alessio saw his side suffer an embarrassing defeat. SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has apologised to supporters after his side were dumped out of Europa league qualifying by Connah's Quay Nomads.

The Ayrshire side were 2-1 up from the first leg in Wales but were stunned by two goals from the part-time side that saw them exit the competition at the first hurdle.

Alessio, who took over from Steve Clarke in the close season, urged everyone to get behind the side and insisted that it was a one-off.

"I'm sorry," he said. "I'm sorry for this result, this is a bad result for us. We won 2-1 in Connah's Quay last week but today we lost 2-0 but it's important for us to learn from this game and to continue to work hard every day.



"This team and these players they have shown the right attitude, the right mentality in the past. This is a bad result but we have to learn from this match.

"In the first half we have three opportunities to score a goal and their goalkeeper made great saves, this can happen.

"At the same time in the second half it's important - don't lose your head and stay in the game.

"We conceded two goals, the second a penalty, but this is football.

"I don't feel like I have lost the good feeling from the fans. It is important to remember that this is only the first game.

"Yes, it is a bad result and I am sorry for this because I am the manager but it is important to stay together. Everyone - the fans, the club and you guys in the media."

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison said his side had performed exceptionally and said it was a huge and historic result.

Morrison said: "This is one of the greatest results in Welsh Premier League history and Europe.

"It is all relative. Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 and people said that was remarkable but that (Thursday night's match) was on a par with it as the gulf between the two teams is huge.

"For us to come here and win 2-0 is amazing. We were written off and were 66/1 to win 2-0 and nobody gave us a hope in hell.

"It is a special night in Welsh football."