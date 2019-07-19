Dicker: Kilmarnock deserve flak for 'disgraceful' Euro exit

Killie skipper Gary Dicker rued an 'embarrassing' European exit to Connah's Quay Nomads.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6061530772001-web-dicker.jpg" />

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker said the players must accept the criticism coming their way for a "disgraceful" Europa League loss to Connah's Quay Nomads.

Killie lost 2-0 at Rugby Park to their Welsh opponents to tumble out of the competition at the first hurdle.

The Ayrshire side hadn't featured in European football since 2001/2002 before finishing third in the Premiership last season under new Scotland boss Steve Clarke to book their spot.

Boos rang around the stadium after Angelo Allesio's first home match in charge ended in a shock loss to part-time opposition.

Dicker believes the players deserve to feel the heat for an "embarrassing" result.

Asked if that ranked as Kilmarnock's worst ever result, he said: "Yes, it has to be if you ask me.

"We have to take the blame for it. You get the plaudits last year, record breakers, but breaking the wrong records this year.

"There's nothing else you can say about that, it's just not good enough. It's embarrassing for the club.

"The fans have waited that long to get here and we dish up that. I'm gutted for them more than anyone, they've been through enough over the years, we worked that hard and then to dish that up, it's embarrassing, a disgrace, whatever you want to call it.

"We've got to take it, I'll take the slack as captain. We took the plaudits last year so we have to take it when you dish that up."