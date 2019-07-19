Hibs boss Heckingbottom delighted to win race for Vela

The Hibs boss says his summer transfer business is complete after signing Josh Vela.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6061565410001-web-heckingbottom.jpg" />

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom says the club's summer transfer business is complete after winning the race for Josh Vela.

The Easter Road side completed their seventh signing of the window by recruiting midfielder Vela from Bolton on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had been the subject of interest from club's south of the border as he sought a way out of crisis club Wanderers.

But Vela has instead opted to move to the capital by penning a three-year deal with Hibs.

Heckingbottom hailed the latest addition to his ranks before revealing his business is done.

He said: "Josh was waiting on an offer from a Championship [in England] team but got sick of waiting.

"It was a case of 'I'm not hanging about, I want to go and play for Hibs'. We were delighted, it happened really quickly.

"The last couple of days I've had lots of texts and phone-calls about getting Josh. His style will suit the league and adds to what we have got. He brings something else to us."

Move: Vela has joined Hibs after leaving Bolton. SNS

Heckingbottom has overhauled his squad over the summer, with 11 departures and seven arrivals at the club.

Striker Christian Doidge has been brought in from Forest Green, while Scott Allan has put pen to paper on a permanent deal with Hibs after a previous loan stint from Celtic.

Heckinbottom said: "We've done really well, we've tried to get the best possible players in each position and I think we've done that.

"We just need to get everyone firing, looking at the squad today we have two good players in each position.

"We're done, unless circumstances change that'll be it. It's been a big change, it's going to take time but we're well on our way.

"We just need them to settle down as a group and learn their roles in the team. Bit by bit, we'll get stronger through the season."