Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen learn potential Euro opponents

The three remaining Scottish sides know their potential third round opponents in Europe.

Draw: The draw has been made for the next round of Champions League and Europa League qualifying. SNS

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen now know their potential opponents in the next round of European qualification.

Celtic will face Romanian side CFR Cluj or Israeli outfit Macabbi Tel-Aviv in the third round of Champions League qualifying if they can navigate their way past Nomme Kalju.

Rangers, meanwhile, will face Denmark's FC Midtjylland in the third round of Europa League qualifying if Steven Gerrard's side can right the wrongs of two years ago and defeat Progres Neiderkorn.

If Aberdeen get the better of Chikhura Sachkere over two legs, the Dons will face Croatian outfit Rijeka next up in the third round.

Kilmarnock exited the Europa League in the first round of qualifying following a shock home loss to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads.