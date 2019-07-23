  • STV
  • MySTV

Daniel Candeias leaves Rangers to sign for Turkish side

STV

The 31-year-old Portuguese winger has signed a two-year contract with Genclerbirligi.

Daniel Candeias has left Rangers for Genclerbirligi.
Daniel Candeias has left Rangers for Genclerbirligi. SNS

Daniel Candeias has completed his move from Rangers to Turkish club Genclerbirligi for an undisclosed fee.

The newly promoted top-flight club announced on Twitter that the winger had signed a two-year contract with the Ankara-based club, where he will link up with former Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reluctantly allowed the Portuguese wide player to move on after Candeias decided to seek more regular football after being left out of the Ibrox club's squad for their first Europa League ties.

The 31-year-old was one of Pedro Caixinha's more successful signings, hitting 14 goals in two seasons in Glasgow. He made 52 appearances under Gerrard last term.

Speaking last week, Gerrard said: "I had a conversation on Wednesday with Daniel and he said he wanted to go and speak to a team in Turkey. We've had an approach and we had a real adult conversation.

"I said I wanted him to stay and fight for the shirt and be part of the squad but he said he wants to go and explore the situation in Turkey so we reluctantly but respectfully granted him permission.

"I have to respect Daniel and keep a lot of the conversation private but it boils down to him wanting to be a regular starter as in every single game."

Gerrard has signed wingers Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones this summer while fellow new arrival Greg Stewart can also play the position and Jamie Murphy is returning following a season out with a knee injury.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.