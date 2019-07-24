Celtic complete deal for Israel defender Hatem Abd Elhamed

The international has signed a four-year-deal at Celtic Park after leaving Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Abd Elhamed: New recruit for Celtic.

Celtic have completed the signing of Israeli defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.

The 28-year-old has joined the champions on a four-year-deal from Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Elhamed, who will join up with his new team mates this week, says it is an "absolute honour" to be signing for "one of the world's great clubs".

He said: "I could not be happier. When you play football you want to climb to the top and be the best you can be.

"I know that I have found the best place for me - a club that has a tradition of playing quick, attacking, exciting and successful football and I am delighted that I am going to be part of this."

The versatile defender, who earned his first cap for Israel earlier this year, can play at centre-half or at right-back - a position Celtic have been looking to fill since losing Mikael Lustig, Jeremy Toljan and Cristian Gamboa at the end of last season.

He added: "Celtic is my club now and I want to do all I can to continue to bring success to our supporters.

"I know the Celtic fans are the best around and I can't wait to meet them, to pull on the famous Celtic jersey and play in front of them. I will give everything to the club."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon added: "We are really pleased to bring Hatem to Celtic, another player we think can make an important contribution to the club.

"He is a player with real attributes, he is strong and quick and I have been impressed with what I have seen of him. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic and joining up with the squad."

Celtic take on Estonian champions Nomme Kaju in Glasgow tonight in the Champions League second qualifying round first-leg.