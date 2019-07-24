Striker Kyle Lafferty leaves Rangers by mutual consent

Northern Ireland international struggled to force his way into the first team at Ibrox.

Kyle Laffety hasn't played much under Steven Gerrard. SNS

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has left the club by mutual consent.

The Northern Ireland international returned for a second stint at Ibrox last year but struggled to oust Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe from Steven Gerrard's line-up.

He was told he was free to leave earlier this summer and has now become the fourth Gers departure in recent days following Daniel Candeias, Jak Alnwick and Ryan Hardie.

At the club's media conference earlier on Wednesday, Gerrard revealed the striker was heading for the exit.

Gerrard said: "We're doing everything we can to have the squad set and ready for the new season.

"There will be other bodies that move on but that's easier said than done when you're trying to find people the right opportunity for themselves.

"I'm told Kyle Lafferty is close to finding a solution from a mutual point of view.

"I think there's something loading there that might be released today or tomorrow so we wait and see."

Gerrard also said he had no concerns over reports Rangers could be hit with a significant compensation bill as a result of the club's ongoing court dispute with Mike Ashley's Sports Direct firm.

"That's a topic for the board to deal with and I think they are doing that," he said.

"I just focus on football. I've had really strong backing from the board so far so I've got no complaints."

