Leigh Griffiths starts for Celtic against Nomme Kalju

The striker is making his first start of 2019 in the Champions League qualifier.

Leigh Griffiths starts for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been named in Neil Lennon's starting line-up to face Nomme Kalju.

The Scotland forward has returned to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury and mental health issues but will make his first start of 2019 in the Champions league second qualifying round first leg match.

Griffiths has been paired with Odsonne Edouard in attack as the Scottish champions look to take a positive result into next week's second leg.

Scott Bain starts in goal with Celtic appearing to be fielding a three-man back line of Jozo Simunovic, Nir Bitton and Kristoffer Ajer.

Captain Scott Brown is at the base of the midfield with James Forrest, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Boli Bolingoli charged with supplying the front two of Griffiths and Edouard.

Craig Gordon, Christopher Jullien, Johnny Hayes, Olivier Ntcham, Lewis Morgan, Mikey Johnston and Scott Sinclair are all on the bench.

Griffiths spoke earlier this week about his lengthy break from football and the difficulties he had faced.

After speaking out about his struggles, the forward said he's confident of remaining in a better place.

He said: "I was very lonely at times, without the help of the club, friends, family and support that I had I wouldn't be sitting here now.

"It's been a long, difficult road, but thankfully there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"It was just a slow drip that was building up and [former Celtic manager] Brendan Rodgers has seen that and that's when he stepped in, so it's another thank you to him because, if he hadn't stepped in, who knows where I'd have been?"