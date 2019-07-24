McInnes: Aberdeen will handle heat in Georgia Euro tie

The Dons boss says experience of similar games will see his players through.

McInnes is ready for the next qualification test. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that he knows soaring temperatures will pose a challenge in his side's match against Chikhura Sachkhere but believes players have the experience to cope.

The temperature in Tbilisi is expected to top 30 degrees at kick-off time but McInnes says the test is nothing new.

"We understand that the temperatures my players will play in tomorrow are not normal for us," he said. "But when we've played in the Europa League in the past we've had to experience conditions of a similarly high level.

"You have to try to adjust to that. Once the game starts the competitive side of my team will be fine.

"We're not concerned by the heat."

The Dons will be aiming to get a positive result ahead of next week's second leg at Pittodrie and McInnes said that although he rated the opposition he wanted a lead to defend.

"Sometimes a draw away from home can be a good result in Europe but the intention is to try to win the game," he said. "We understand we're up against a good opponent.

"Over the last week we've got to understand Chikhura's team and I think they're a very well-coached side, with good individuals and good technical players.

"But we look at the team as a whole and their strength is in their collective, not just the individuals."