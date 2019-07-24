Celtic thump Nomme Kalju in Champions League qualifier

The Scottish champions take a 5-0 lead into the second leg in Estonia.

Griffiths scored his first goal since November 2018. SNS Group

Celtic took one step into the Champions League third qualifying round with a 5-0 rout of Nomme Kalju at Celtic Park.

Kristoffer Ajer, Ryan Christie (2), Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor were all on the scoresheet as the hosts racked up a lead that is likely to be insurmountable for Nomme in the second leg in Tallin next week.

Manager Neil Lennon opted to start with both Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard in attack and his decision to go with an offensive approach paid off in style.

Ajer put Celtic ahead after 36 minutes, heading in from a Christie free-kick. And Celtic doubled their lead eight minutes later when Christie scored from the spot after a Nomme handball.

Celtic were three goals to the good before the break and the stadium erupted when Griffiths fired a free-kick into the top corner. The Scotland striker had started his first match of 2019 after a long spell on the sidelines with injury and mental health issues.

After the restart it was one-way traffic with Lennon's side looking to rack up the goals. On 65 minutes Christie got his second of the night, cutting in to curl home a fine finish from the edge of the box.

McGregor completed the scoring with 13 minutes to go, firing in a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Should Celtic progress, they will face CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the next round. Cluj were 1-0 winners in the first leg in Romania.