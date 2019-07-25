Griffiths 'close to tears' after Celtic comeback goal

The striker said his free kick against Nomme Kalju matched his goals against England.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths believes his comeback goal against Nomme Kalju ranks alongside the famous double he scored against England and said he was close to tears when he saw it hit the net.

Griffiths fired home the third goal of Celtic's 5-0 win, striking a free kick from 30 yards into the top corner.

The Scotland international was making his first start of 2019 after a spell out to deal with mental health issues.

He described the emotion of scoring at Celtic Park as being as good as the best moments of his career when he scored two free kicks for Scotland against England.

"That's up there with the England moments if I'm honest," he said. "Right at the very top.

"Words can't actually describe how good a feeling that was when the ball hit the back of the net.

"I had a great feeling as soon as it left my foot, as soon as it went over the wall. Absolutely delighted."

Griffiths took time to credit those who had helped him in his recovery and in his road back to fitness.

"A lot of things went through my mind," he said. "There's been so much hard work, not just by me, but the backroom staff at the club, everyone connected with myself has worked so hard to get me back on the pitch.

"And I can't score goals without my team-mates so the biggest thank-you goes to them.

"My kids were watching back home, I had friends in the stand. I was close to crying, I'm not going to lie. But I just had to refocus and see the half out."

Griffiths added: "Hopefully that's just the start. That's me up and running for the season and hopefully there's a lot more to come."