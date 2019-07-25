  • STV
Elhamed: Easy decision to join 'world-famous' Celtic

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The new Celtic defender was introduced to the crowd at half-time in the win over Nomme Kalju.

Hatem Abd Elhamed: Celtic's latest signing.

New Celtic signing Hatem Abd Elhamed says it was an easy decision to join the 'world famous' Scottish champions.

The 28-year-old Israeli joined Neil Lennon's side on a four-year-deal that was finalised ahead of their 5-0 Champions League win over Nomme Kalju on Wednesday.

Elhamed now has ambitions to make history with his new club and wants to prove he deserves to be part of the "Celtic family".

And the versatile defender says seeing the crowd and 60,000-seat stadium got him excited to get started in his quest to lift trophies in Glasgow.

He said: "It was an easy decision for me, when my agent told me that Celtic was interested in me I was so happy and done everything to come here. I am very very happy and proud to be a Celtic player now.

"Celtic is a very famous club all over the world and in Israel there are channels that show their games live and many Israeli players have been here so I know a lot about Celtic.

"It is a club that always wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League and this is what I want to do also and to make history with Celtic.

"It was amazing (to get on the pitch at half-time) when I got onto the field and seen all the fans and the amazing stadium is was very exciting for me. I hope to prove that I deserve to be a part of Celtic."

The former Hapoel Be'er Sheva star, who has been capped for the Israel national team, spoke with new team mate Nir Bitton and Brighton's former Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal before making the move.

He said: "I spoke with Nir and with Beram and they told me a lot of good things about the people here and about the club. It is like a family and I can do a very good job here."

Celtic's  first-leg win over the Estonian champions has all but booked the Hoops a place in the next round of the Champions League qualifiers where they will play either Romanian champions FC Cluj or Israel champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.

