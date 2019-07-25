Gary Holt explains thinking behind Dolly Menga loan move

The Livingston boss is happy with his forward options despite the Angola's move.

Menga is set to move to Angola. SNS Group

Livingston boss Gary Holt has explained that the club is allowing Dolly Menga to leave on loan to pursue his international ambitions.

Menga is currently in Angola to finalise a loan to Petro de Luanda and Holt revealed that the player had made an appeal to be allowed to move to play in the African Champions League this season.

The 26-year-old believes playing in the competition will boost his chances of adding to his 10 international caps for Angola.

Holt said: "He is over there and we are just waiting for the paperwork to be finalised. But he is still our player, he signed another contract.

"We don't want to stand in someone's way when somebody's heart is on something like that.

"He made a heartfelt plea to go. Sometimes you have to be a wee bit more human and take the football side out of it and go and let him challenge himself at that level.

"But if he plays a full season there and does really well, we will get the benefit of it."

Despite Menga's impending exit, Holt believes he still has good options in attack. Though Ryan Hardie left to join Blackpool, Lyndon Dykes and Aymen Soudahave been recruited.

"We have enough in the building," Holt said. "We are always looking. I'm not saying the door is shut. But we are more than happy with what we have got.

"Lyndon has come in and done great. We have wee Tiff, Aymen, Scott Robinson plays up front as well and scores goals. Chris Erskine can do a job up there. Big Lee Miller, if you can get him for a full season coming in and out when he's called upon, he will cause a threat.

"We're happy with the options but if you turn round and say 'there's Lionel Messi', I'm not going to turn him away."