Cosgrove penalty earns Aberdeen draw in Georgia

Aberdeen take a slim advantage into the second leg of their Europa League tie against Chikhura Sachkhere after drawing 1-1 with the Georgian side in Tbilisi.

The Scots began brightly but manager Derek McInnes saw his plans disrupted when Ash Taylor was injured after a challenge that earned the defender a yellow card.

Things went from bad to worse when debutant Funso Ojo conceded a penalty four minutes from half-time. Vazha Koripadze put the spot-kick past Joe Lewis.

McInnes reshuffled his side at the break and Ryan Hedges went close after the restart as his cross was almsot knocked into his own goal by Oleg Mamasakhlisi.

Hedges was involved in the equaliser when he broke forward and Davit Maisashvili played the ball with his hand.

Cosgrove took responsibility for the penalty and made no mistake with a powerful shot.

The sides meet at Pittodrie next week with the winner facing Rijeka in the third qualifying round.