Aribo and Ojo on target as Rangers beat Progres Niederkorn

The Ibrox side were 2-0 winners in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Sheyi Ojo scored Rangers' second goal. SNS Group

Rangers travel to Luxembourg next week holding a 2-0 advantage over Progres Niederkorn in their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo gave the Ibrox side the win but the margin could have been greater had James Tavernier not missed a second half penalty.

Rangers were looking to show how much they had improved since their infamous defeat to the Luxembourg side under Pedro Caixinha two years ago.

It took just twenty minutes for Steven Gerrard's side to get their noses in front. Aribo, one of Rangers' summer signings, exchanged passes with Scott Arfield before firing a left-footed shot past Sebastian Flauss.

The hosts dominated possession and chances but couldn't add to their tally before the break. Alfredo Morelos and Arfield both had good chances before Sheyi Ojo had a goal chalked off for offside.

After the restart, they soon doubled their lead. Ojo, who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool, collected a short corner and was allowed to turn and find space before hitting a shot through the crowd of players and beyond Flauss.

Jordan Jones was brought off the bench as Rangers pushed to add more goals and he was felled in the box to give his side an opportunity from the spot. James Tavernier stepped up but saw his penalty come back off the post.

Substitute Jermain Defoe was denied by Flauss and he then set up Ryan Jack with a neat finish only to see the flag up for offside.

Progres' night got worse when Tom Laterza was sent off after a second yellow card but Rangers couldn't capitalise in the dying minutes and had to be content with a two-goal margin to take into the second leg.