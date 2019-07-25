  • STV
  • MySTV

Aribo and Ojo on target as Rangers beat Progres Niederkorn

STV

The Ibrox side were 2-0 winners in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Sheyi Ojo scored Rangers' second goal.
Sheyi Ojo scored Rangers' second goal. SNS Group

Rangers travel to Luxembourg next week holding a 2-0 advantage over Progres Niederkorn in their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo gave the Ibrox side the win but the margin could have been greater had James Tavernier not missed a second half penalty.

Rangers were looking to show how much they had improved since their infamous defeat to the Luxembourg side under Pedro Caixinha two years ago.

It took just twenty minutes for Steven Gerrard's side to get their noses in front. Aribo, one of Rangers' summer signings, exchanged passes with Scott Arfield before firing a left-footed shot past Sebastian Flauss.

The hosts dominated possession and chances but couldn't add to their tally before the break. Alfredo Morelos and Arfield both had good chances before Sheyi Ojo had a goal chalked off for offside.

After the restart, they soon doubled their lead. Ojo, who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool, collected a short corner and was allowed to turn and find space before hitting a shot through the crowd of players and beyond Flauss.

Jordan Jones was brought off the bench as Rangers pushed to add more goals and he was felled in the box to give his side an opportunity from the spot. James Tavernier stepped up but saw his penalty come back off the post.

Substitute Jermain Defoe was denied by Flauss and he then set up Ryan Jack with a neat finish only to see the flag up for offside.

Progres' night got worse when Tom Laterza was sent off after a second yellow card but Rangers couldn't capitalise in the dying minutes and had to be content with a two-goal margin to take into the second leg.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.