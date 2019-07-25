Gerrard: Rangers weren't clinical enough against Progres

The Rangers boss says there's still work to do in the second leg of the tie.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saw his side defeat Progres Niederkorn 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League tie and said his players could have been more clinical and ended the contest.

Goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo mean the side from Luxembourg have a tough task to cause Rangers a major problem in the second leg but a missed penalty from James Tavernier and a handful of other chances left Gerrard hoping for more.

He said: "The game plan tonight was to try and kill the tie as early as we can. I believe we've created more than enough chances to do that.

"In big moments in the game we haven't been clinical enough.

"Obviously the penalty springs to mind and we probably had six or seven decent chances on top of that to score more goals.

"As the game goes on we're chasing that third goal and lose a bit of discipline and shape at the back and we could have been caught out.

"So there's work to do. But the problem now is Progres' problem because we've got a two-goal advantage and a clean sheet."

Rangers were the better side at Ibrox but missed opportunities meant there was real concern when Progres' Jack Mmaee broke free before being denied by Allan McGregor. Gerrard said he felt the players knew they could have had a more decisive scoreline.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is a tad flat because they have high expectations themselves," he added.

"The McGregor save is the one slight concern that I've come away with. Although we won 2-0 I felt we lost our shape at times chasing the third.

"The reason we had to chase the third was because we weren't clinical enough prior to Allan making the save.

"Again he came big for us but that's no surprise as he's a top cat."

Progres boss Ronald Vrabec said: "It was a lesson for us today in terms of speed, passing and positional play.

"If you see the chances Rangers had then you have to say we rode our luck. In football anything is possible, but we know it's going to be very difficult next week."