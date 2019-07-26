Wright disappointed by surprise collapse of May deal

The St Johnstone boss said he had already planned for the striker to face Brechin.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6064239190001-tommy-wright.jpg" />

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has revealed his surprise and disappointment at seeing a deal to take Stevie May back to McDiarmid Park collapse at the last minute.

May is free to leave Aberdeen this summer and a return to the club where he first made his name looked almost certain. Wright said he already had plans for the striker to play against Brechin City before being told the move was off.

"The situation is quite simple. The deal is dead," the manager told STV. "Which is disappointing from my point of view and I believe is extremely disappointing for Stevie as well.

"All I can say is that on Tuesday he had passed his medical and as far as I was concerned that was it. I was preparing for him to play on Wednesday night.

"I got a phone call from the club on Wednesday afternoon to say that the deal was dead and for me to move on. I've no more than that in terms of the reason why it fell at the last hurdle. Everything was in place.

"So it's extremely disappointing and as a manager I've just got to move on now. As a club we've got to put it behind us and look forward to bringing somebody else in."

Dundee have now confirmed their interest in pursuing a deal with May.

Reports have linked St Johnstone with a move to sign former Hibs forward Jason Cummings. Wright has targets in mind but says Cummings is not top of his list.

"Sometimes I don't know where these stories come from," he said. "Whether it's the agents trying to pump it up and create interest in the player but Jason's a player that we know of but he's not going to be my number one target that I've got in mind for coming in."

There was good news for the Perth side with the signing of 23-year-old Estonian international defender Madis Vihmann on-loan from FC Flora. Subject to international clearance, Vihmann could be involved in tomorrow's Betfred Cup clash against Forfar Athletic.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.