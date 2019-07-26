  • STV
Halkett impact creates welcome competition for Levein

The new signing creates a selection dilemma in the Hearts' back line.

Craig Levein says nobody's place in the team is certain as Craig Halkett's early impact puts captain Christophe Berra under pressure for his position in the Hearts team.

Halkett has made an impressive start to life at Tynecastle after moving from Livingston this summer. The centre-back has scored three goals in two games and impressed Levein with his defending and leadership.

That creates genuine competition for one of the two place in the centre of the defence and though Levein says he will have a decision to make as to how he accommodated Halkett, Berra and John Souttar, he believes all three will see enough game time.

"I've been thrilled with Craig," Levein said. "He's very low maintenance and he was captain at Livingston so he's a real leader and the more of those you can have in the team, the better.

"It's an added bonus for me that he's managed to score goals. That's not why he came to the club. His defending has been excellent and our defending as a whole has been really good.

"Unfortunately our best players the other night were all defenders. 

"Obviously he and John Souttar have formed a good partnership. Michael Smith was excellent and I thought Aaron Hickey was top class."

"You're better looking at good players than looking for them. From that point of view we've got a really good defensive line, including all the players mentioned and others. I'm quite comfortable with what we've got.

"There will be injury situations. There will be loss of form at times so it's good to have enough players to not have a big drop-off from your best levels. So I'm ok with [the competition].

Hearts will ease into the League Cup last 16 if they avoid defeat at Bayview tomorrow but Levein is warning his players to be on guard having watched East Fife shock Dundee United last week.

He said: "I think this will be a difficult game tomorrow. The pitch will be dry and the ball moves slowly on dry astroturf.

"Generally the favourites in the game are so because they have better technique and the ability to move the ball around quicker and expose the opposition.

"The fact the pitch is dry means we won't have as much of an advantage as we would normally.

"The 2-0 win up at Tannadice was a bit of a surprise but all credit to East Fife. We had people at the game and by all accounts it was deserved.

"So that gives us even more reason to be a bit more cautious and not to think we've got any God-given right to win this game. We have to work to create the chances and work to take them."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.