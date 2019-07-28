Holders Celtic drawn against Dunfermline in Betfred Cup
The Hoops beat Aberdeen 1-0 in last year's final to win the competition for a third year in a row.
Celtic will start their defence of the Betfred Cup with a home tie against Dunfermline in the last 16.
Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, who like Celtic are all competing in Europe this season and received byes from the group stages, were paired against East Fife, Dundee and Hamilton respectively.
The Fifers will host Steven Gerrard's side after beating Hearts on penalties on Saturday to seal top spot in Group A above the Jambos.
Elsewhere, Craig Levein's team travel to in-form Motherwell, previous winners of this competition Partick Thistle and Ross County go head-to-head, Morton have a trip to Hibernian and Forfar play Livingston.
The ties will be played on the weekend of August 17/18.
Betfred Cup last 16 draw
- Hibernian v Morton
- Partick Thistle v Ross County
- Motherwell v Hearts
- Dundee v Aberdeen
- Celtic v Dunfermline
- Forfar v Livingston
- Kilmarnock v Hamilton
- East Fife v Rangers.
