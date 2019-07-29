Tavernier: Rangers could handle missing out on Kent

The Ibrox captain would welcome the attacker back but says his squad has plenty talent.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has said that Ryan Kent would be a great signing but insists the squad has plenty of other options if a move for the Liverpool player doesn't transpire.

Kent was a huge hit on loan with Steven Gerrard's side last season and the club had hopes of bringing him back to Glasgow . Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has all but ruled out the attacker making another loan move and said any club wanting his services would have to buy him outright.

The transfer fee would likely be a barrier for Rangers and while Tavernier sees the benefits of bringing the player back, he believes the squad has enough talent to thrive.

"It would be a great addition to the squad," he said. " We know what Ryan's about, he's a great lad and he was a top footballer on the pitch.

"You saw the awards he collected at the end of the season, which were deserved.

"But if he wasn't to come, we've got really good players in his position. We've got a lot of good players that can do a really good job for us.

"It's down to the people above us to see what happens."

Speaking at the official launch of the new Premiership season, Tavernier said that in his opinion Rangers were far stronger and better equipped to push for silverware this season.

"The gaffer's made some great additions and improved the squad from last year," he said.

"We worked hard last season and the boys know the system and know the game plan, the new boys have adapted to that game plan already.

"I'm really excited to see what this season can bring. Pre-season has been really positive - we've conceded one goal throughout it all. So I'm really looking forward to it.

"I think we're a lot better. The new lads who have come in have really added strength and depth to the squad so the gaffer's got a lot of selection headaches."