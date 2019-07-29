Lennon promises Jullien competitive debut in Estonia

The central defender will start against Nomme Kalju in the Champions League qualifier.

Jullien will face Nomme Kalju. SNS Group

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that Christopher Jullien will start against Nomme Kalju on Tuesday as the French defender works towards full match sharpness.

The centre-back is the highest profile summer signing after making a £7m move from Toulouse but was behind some others in preparation for the start of the season.

Lennon now believes he is ready to compete and will start the defender against Nomme Kalju with Celtic holding a healthy 5-0 lead from the first leg of the Champions League qualifier.

"Jullien needs some game time so he will start," said Lennon. "There's a few players we want to get up to match sharpness.

"He's been patient, he's worked very hard, he's had a couple of bounce games and he's ready to play now."

Lennon has left Callum McGregor and James Forrest behind as the team travelled to Estonia, allowing them to rest before the domestic season begins this weekend. But he insisted he wasn't taking the European match lightly, nor would his players.

"Obviously we are in a very strong position but it's a game we want to win," he added.

"We'll change a few of the players but we're here to win the tie and keep the momentum going with the league campaign starting on Saturday.

"Complacency is your enemy in a situation like this. Most people will see Celtic's qualification as a foregone conclusion but we have to be as professional as we can.

"It's important to come here, compete and try to win the game. These are difficult ties in the Champions League and we must prepare the team as best as we can."