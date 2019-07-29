Lewis: Aberdeen are targeting silverware and Euro groups

The goalkeeper says the club have to aim high and can have a successful season.

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis has said that the club should be targeting trophy success this season and a sustained run in Europe.

The Dons have been Hampden regulars in recent years and Lewis says they have to take the extra step and end Celtic's dominance of the domestic silverware.

And, ahead of the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Chikhura Sachkhere, he says there's real ambition to make an impact in Europe.

"I think there's got to be some targets set and we've got to set our sights quite high," he said.

"Certainly silverware. The league's getting tougher, the teams are getting stronger but I feel like we as a football club are getting stronger as well.

"So that has to be an aim for us to get silverware. I think also on the European front, the aim has to be the group stages.

"It's obviously harder and harder to get there these days. You've got eight games to contend with, getting more difficult as you go.

"You need to get relatively fortunate with the draws but it has to be a target for us.

"With silverware, we've been close in the last three seasons and been to cup finals. We've just fallen short at the last hurdle so that has to be the aim, to go that next step."

This years team has a new look after the departure of Grame Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven and with the recruitment of Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo among others. But interest from Nottingham Forest and QPR in Scotland international Scott McKenna could see another big change.

Lewis doesn't want to see the stopper leave but admits there's good reason for other sides to be interested.

"Scott's a fantastic player and for a young player he's got a real maturity about him<" Lewis said. "Physically he's mature and he's got every attribute you could wish for for a centre-half.

"There's no surprise clubs are making bids for him, there's no surprise clubs are interested. It's credit to himself.

"But he's not the sort of lad that will get his head turned. Things don't tend to faze him. He's got a good head on his shoulders.

"For as long as he's at Aberdeen Football Club we will enjoy him and from a selfish point of view I hope he stays but obviously the rest of it is out of my hands.

"Hopefully Aberdeen, should he go, will demand a strong fee for him, which I'm sure they will."