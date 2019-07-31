Jullien 'comfortable' with competitive Celtic debut

The central defender played his part as Celtic beat Nomme Kalju 2-0 in the Champions League.

Jullien was disappointed not to score. SNS Group

Christopher Jullien feels"comfortable" in his competitive debut for Celtic after putting in the hours to get to know his teammates.

The summer recruit from Toulouse is expected to play a big role this season as Celtic defend their domestic trophies and look to progress in Europe.

His performance in the 2-0 win at Nomme Kalju gave him hope that he's going to have a successful season.

"It was great. It was my first match and I hope there will be a lot more," he said.

"I was feeling good. And with a win there's nothing more to wish for.

"Getting 90 minutes was important. Since I arrived I've trained a lot. I've tried to be more comfortable with the guys - playing centre-back you have to have a lot of responsibility with the team but I felt comfortable."

Jullien had the chance to make a real mark when he headed just over the crossbar from a free-kick and he expects to be in the mix when Celtic are on the attack.

"I was disappointed," he told Celtic TV. "Every time we have a free-kick or a corner my goal is to score and help the team. I had chances but I was just a bit late. But I'm working every day to jump higher and be there."

Having dispatched Nome Kaju, Celtic's next test in Champions League qualifying is against CFR Cluj next week.

"We know that they're a team who have been in the Champions League a lot, I think it's going to be a level higher, but I think we are ready," he said.

"We have finished our 'pre-season' now, we start the season on Saturday and I'm sure we have the quality in the team to do something big."