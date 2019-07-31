Derek McInnes expects fresh interest in Scott McKenna

The Aberdeen boss says there's no development on the defender but knows there is interest.

McInnes is focused on the Europa League. SNS Group

Derek McInnes has admitted Aberdeen may have to deal with more interest in defender Scott McKenna in the next eight days.

The Scotland defender has already been the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest while QPR have also been interested in the 22-year-old.

McInnes said Aberdeen hadn't fielded any new bids for McKenna but with the clock ticking for English sides to finalise their squads before their early transfer deadline, he was anticipating contact.

"[There's nothing new] that I'm aware of," he said.

"There's still another week or so in the English window.

"I think there may well be other interest and other offers coming in but it's not what I'm thinking about at the minute and neither is Scott.

"We're just concentrating on this game but we'll deal with that if and when it arises."

Striker Stevie May was on the verge of leaving Pittodrie last week only to see a move to St Johnstone collapse at the last minute and McInnes said that a different move may materialise.

"I spoke to Stevie yesterday," he said.

"I think there's still two or three clubs keen on his signature but I don't think there's any progress on that.

"Again, something may develop over the next few days or so."

The manager's immediate attention is on the second leg of the Europa League qualifier against Chikhura Sachkhere.

He revealed he may bring in a new defender if his side progress but said every effort was on completing the job after drawing 1-1 in Tbilisi last week.

"It wasn't perfect over in Georgia but it certainly gives us an advantage going into the game at half-time in the tie," he said.

"But we know how quickly that can change so we just want to try and get the balance right again between attack and defending.

"Obviously being at hoe the onus is on us to try and maybe come forward that bit more but be mindful of the counter-attack. Even as the home team they tried to counter on us two or three times so we're wary of that.

"I thought they were a good technical side who like to dominate possession but our possession stats were good and we just want to do a bit more with that."