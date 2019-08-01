Steven Naismith 'will see out playing days' at Hearts

Scotland forward has signed a four-year deal at Tynecastle following two loan spells.

Steven Naismith scored 14 times for Hearts last season. SNS

Scotland striker Steven Naismith has signed a four-year contract with Hearts.

The former Rangers and Everton star has been training with the club following two loan spells and was expected to sign a contract after the end of July once he had received a final payment from Norwich.

The 32-year-old scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for Hearts last season during a campaign in which he had two knee operations.

Speaking to Hearts TV, he said: "I've loved every minute I've been here. I've enjoyed it and it's been a very good fit for me as a player.

"The squad's had a lot of change in that time and I think I've played a big part in trying to guide that to where we want to go.

"The people at the club are fantastic and I've had a good relationship with not only the boys in the team but the manager and everybody around the club. It fits me.

"I'll see out my playing days here at Hearts. That was something for me to think about.

"At this stage of your career you do need to think about what you want to do in the game, or what you want to do in the time remaining as a player, so that took an initial bit of time with making my decision."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.