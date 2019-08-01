Levein: I have unfinished business at club I love

Hearts manager wants to complete Tynecastle job despite criticism from terraces.

Levein has defended his record at Hearts. SNS

Craig Levein has reiterated his love of Hearts and of managing the team and said he will continue to do his utmost to bring success on the field.

Speaking after a section of the Hearts support turned on him in the wake of the team's 1-1 draw and subsequent penalty kicks bonus point loss to East Fife in the Betfred Cup, Levein suggested he was keen to stay on as manager beyond the end of the upcoming season.

Levein took over first team affairs from Ian Cathro in 2017, signing a three year contract to manage the team while maintaining his position as the club's director of football.

The 54-year-old said: "That's five years I have been back at the club and we are just starting to see some of the fruits of that labour.

"I love working here. I loved my time before here as a manager and I loved my time here as a player.

"I understand the club and I understand how people get angry if we are not winning all the time.

"I accept that pressure because that is what comes with being the manager of this club."

Speaking after the club's owner and chairwoman Ann Budge said that she expects a better league placing than last season's sixth place in the Scottish Premiership this term, Levein said his strong relationship with the businesswoman does not stop her from calling him to account when things go wrong.

He said: "Ann and I have a good working relationship but that's not to say I haven't quite often been given a kick up the backside for a number of different things.

"But I know that Ann is doing her absolute utmost to do the best for the club and I can assure everyone that I am doing the same.

"The club is growing in every way.

"It has been quite remarkable the way the club has risen back. I feel I have more to do on the footballing side so I'm looking forward to the season.