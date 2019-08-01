St Mirren eye striker move with Cooke sidelined long-term

Buddies have just one fit forward after learning Cody Cooke faces nine months out.

Blow: Cooke faces a lengthy spell out. SNS

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin said he'll look to bolster his attack after revealing striker Cody Cooke's injury is much worse than first feared.

Cooke faces up to nine months on the sidelines after rupturing knee ligaments during the Betfred Cup draw with Albion Rovers.

Goodwin has been on a summer recruitment drive ahead of his first campaign as a top-flight manager after stepping in to replace Oran Kearney in Paisley.

The Buddies added midfielder Sam Foley on Thursday, following winger Ilkay Durmus' arrival from Wacker Innsbruck earlier in the week and are waiting on paperwork to come through before sealing a loan move for Hull defender Sean McLoughlin.

But with Cooke to miss the majority of the campaign, Goodwin will now turn his attention to the forward line.

He said: "We probably need another three ideally, we're light in the forward areas, there is no getting away from that.

"Left back is a problem area for us aswell, we don't have a recognised left-back at the moment.

"Cody Cooke picked up a really bad knee injury last week so we're going to Easter Road at this moment in time with one recognised striker, which is not ideal.

"He has ruptured ligaments in his knee, so it is quite a serious one.

"You're looking at surgery and then six to nine months rehabilitation after that.

"We're all really disappointment for him, he's been excellent since I've been here."

Although currently short of options in attack, Goodwin says he's confident going into the new campaign after adding new faces to his squad.

On the recruits, he added: "Sam Foley gives us a good, experienced head in midfield, he has played at a good level in England so we're delighted to add him.

"We've brought in Ilkay Durmus too - a left winger - we lacked pace during the group stage so we needed to add that.

"Sean McLoughlin joined Hull from Cork last week but he's one that we knew about anyway.

"Cork were looking for money and Hull paid what was needed.

"He's not quite ready to go into their Championship side but I've a good relationship with the management team there and they made the transition straight forward.

"Listen, he's tipped for big things so we're delighted to have him."