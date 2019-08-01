'Young pup' Scott Brown relaxed under title pressure

The Celtic captain has said his side have shown they can cope with a title challenge.

Brown says Celtic know what they have to do. SNS Group

Scott Brown has said Celtic are ready to take on challengers for the Premiership title and he's personally feeling fresh and prepared to lead from the front.

The reigning champions go into the season looking to win their ninth consecutive league title and continue the remarkable run that has seen them land three trebles back to back.

"There's pressure always, no matter who we play, what competition it is - cup comps, league games - it's that pressure we all thrive off," Brown said.

"People expect us to win, we need to go out there and show them we are the best in the Scottish Premiership. We have done that over the last eight seasons and we need to make sure we try and do that again this season."

From the chasing pack, Rangers in particular have strengthened with an eye on a title push but Brown insists he doesn't spend much time assessing the potential of other teams.

"I just look at our squad to be perfectly honest," he said. "I try not to worry about everyone else's squad.

"It's hard trying to deal with a dressing room of 25-30 people no matter about worrying about everyone else.

"For me it's about who is in this dressing room and how we turn up weekly. We have a great bunch of lads and we need to make sure that we've got good camaraderie on the park as well as in the changing room.

"We have managed to go the last eight seasons which is fantastic for us and we need to push this season the exact same. We will be pushed very, very hard again all the way through but we have the players and a manager who has belief in us as well that we can go and do it.

"There's always going to be a strong challenge. Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts, they always push us all the way. It's going to be hard this season as it is every other season but we are looking forward to that challenge.

"Our main aim just now is to start the league well and try to get Champions League as well."

The 34-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Celtic and he aims to make the most of them. And though a veteran, he says he is going into the new season feeling young and with the same enthusiasm he's always had.

"I'm a young pup," he said. "I've still got a few years left.

"I enjoy playing football, I enjoy being about the lads, coming into training daily.

"It's something that's been embedded in me the last 13 years, the same drive. It still puts a smile on my face coming here."

